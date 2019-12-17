MESA, Ariz. | Surrounded by his loving family, Kenneth Allen Foster died unexpectedly on Nov. 23, 2019 in Mesa. Ken was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in Danville, VA. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Fase eventually making Rapid City his permanent home. He delivered for both UPS and Fedex, as well as driving for Rapid Ride after his retirement.
Ken was devoted to God, loved his Country, baseball, and his family. Ken was a catcher and played ball his entire life. He enjoyed being active and you could usually find him at the gym. He will be remembered as a jokester. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went.
He will be forever cherished by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kim Hitzemann; son, Andy Foster; son, Jason Sims and wife LeeAnn; grandchildren, Sarah Marin (Alvar), Jace Sims, Reese Hitzemann, Tyler Weddle, Hannah Weddle; and his special pride and joy, Lucy. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Ermatinger and Della Rahbek and brother, Steve Foster.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Fountain Springs East Church in Rapid City, SD, with internment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
