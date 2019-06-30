RAPID CITY | Robert Jack "Bob" Foudray, 84, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital after a short illness.
Bob was born Feb. 22, 1935 in Arkansas City, KS, to Cecil and Myrtle (Ireton) Foudray. In 1955, he joined the USAF and was at Ellsworth in 1959. He became a second-degree Judo Black Belt after teaching martial arts in the USAF and at the local YMCA, winning many competitions.
Bob was a minister at a small church in Black Hawk, local YMCA Director and then attended BHSU and taught at Douglas High School, Oglala Lakota College, NAU and was a teacher, principal and superintendent at Crazy Horse High School in Kyle.
He retired in 2010 after several years as the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Business Manager.
He enjoyed skiing, hiking, travel and blackjack.
Survivors include his children, Morgan Grey, Janet Fishkin, Sherri Linnemeyer, and Steve, Rob, and Randy Foudray; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Foudray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and two sisters.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Family and friends may sign Bob’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
