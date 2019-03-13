HOT SPRINGS | Alan Fowler, 81, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his rural Hot Springs home.
Lloyd Elling was one of seven children born to Sigurd and Gladys Vikesland. His life began on April 17, 1937, in Elbow Lake, MN. Following his parent's divorce, the younger children were placed in an orphanage. Lloyd was four years old. He and his brother were sent to various foster homes for the next several years.
Lloyd arrived at his new home in 1948 in Faith, when Merl and Sea Fowler adopted him and changed his name to Alan Merl Fowler. Alan graduated from Faith High School in 1956. He attended college in Spearfish for three years. He served in the National Guard.
He married Cheryl Johnson of Faith on Nov. 19, 1965, in Loveland, CO. Alan worked in the sheet metal division at the Hewlett Packard plant in Loveland for the next five years. During this time, a son Darin was born. The family moved back to Faith in 1970, and he began working on a ranch. Their daughter, Faith, was born that year. Alan and Cheryl pursued an adventure in beekeeping for several years and established "Prairie Gold Honey" in Faith.
The family moved in 1985, when Cheryl transferred to the Post Office in Rapid City. Alan worked for various contractors in the area doing construction. Hot Springs became his new home in 1997.
Survivors include his son, Darin (Jennifer) Fowler of Rapid City; his daughter, Faith (Wayne) Kilby, grandson, Treg Kilby and granddaughter, Alexa Kilby, all of Hot Springs; and former spouse, Cheryl Schmidt of Rapid City.
Committal services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.