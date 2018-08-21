Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PHILIP | Herbert "Randy" Franks, 89, died Aug. 18, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24, at Rush Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Franks, Herbert 'Randy'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments