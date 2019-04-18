{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Richard S. Frantsvog, 75, died April 16, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on April 19, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

