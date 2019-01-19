Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Donald E. "Don" Fraser, 88, died Jan. 17, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 21, with a Liturgical Wake service at 6 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

