RAPID CITY | Delbert Laverne Freimark, 82, died May 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. May 23, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

