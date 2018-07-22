Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Dr. Lyle Freimark, 90, died April 23, 2018.

He served as Captain in the USAF.

Graveside services, with honors will be at 11 a.m. July 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

the life of: Freimark, Dr. Lyle
