RENO, Nev. | On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Erwin Anton Freismidl passed away peacefully in Reno. Erwin, commonly known as "Bill" to his friends in the United States, was born on April 27, 1933 in Munich, Germany.
At the age of 17, Bill and two of his friends decided to leave Munich in search for greater opportunities overseas, and as a result, the three friends ended up in Canada, clearing timber for Canada's railways. After several years of hard lumberjacking labor, his two friends returned to Germany, and Bill established his US citizenship and joined the U.S. Air Force. Early on during his first tour of duty in France, he met what was soon to be his wife of 49 years, Hannalore, commonly known as "Lori" by her friends. Shortly thereafter, their son Jon came along. The next 28 years, the military took Bill and Lori to many wonderful places around the world, including back to Germany, France, Spain, Greenland, and of course back to the United States where he finally retired in Rapid City, SD.
While in Rapid City, Bill took a passion to hunting and fishing and developed decades-long relationships with great friends that would meet weekly for “Beer Call” to discuss sports, politics and where the next week's meeting would be. During his retirement, Bill and Lori were very active traveling and going on cruises with their friends. After Lori's passing, Bill and Jon would enjoy going on great fishing adventures on the Sea of Cortez, in Baja, CA.
In the last year of Bill's life, he moved to Reno to be closer to his son Jon. They spent a great deal of wonderful time together, down to his last moments by sharing a bottle of dark beer, watching football and Fox News. A special thanks to his family of friends that came out to visit Bill for his 86th birthday, as that was a very special moment for him.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lori. Bill is survived by his son Jon and wife Amy, grandchild Megan and step grandchildren, Sarah and Nathan.
There will be a Celebration of Bill's Life on Saturday, Oct. 19. If you would like to attend please contact Jon (jon@ebsracing.com or tel: 775-815-0358) for details. There will be a private burial of Bill and Lori's ashes at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
