MITCHELL | Frank Laverne "Jim" Friedrick, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Firesteel Health Care Center.
Frank Laverne Friedrick was born on May 7, 1930 in Hot Springs to Frank and Emma (Krei) Friedrick. He was raised on his parent’s homestead along the Cheyenne River near Oral. He helped on the homestead after graduating from high school. He also helped construct the Angostura Irrigation Canal near Oral.
He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served in Korea and Japan until his discharge in 1954. After serving his country, he returned to work on a custom combine operation as well as farm for a short time near where he grew up.
In 1956, he met an elementary school teacher, Joanne Anderson, at a dance in Hot Springs. The couple was married on June 24, 1957, in Mitchell and had three sons. Frank worked in Mitchell at Johnson’s Furniture for several years as a flooring installer and several years as a private flooring installer until his retirement at the age of 70.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joanne; one brother; and three sisters.
He is survived by his three sons, Rod of Mitchell, Scott (Susie) of Sheridan, WY, and Bart of Volga; a grandson, James of Mitchell; sister, Elaine Naegle of Clearfield, UT; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Thursday, June 6, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, at at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery rural Forestburg.
