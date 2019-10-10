RAPID CITY | James Ernest Furchner was born Aug. 10, 1932 to Ernest and Mabel (McCord) Furchner in Mitchell. He died peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Martin's Nursing Home at the age of 87.
Jim grew up in Stickney to loving parents and graduated from Stickney High School in 1950. He soon joined the Marine Corps, serving in Korea for two years as a radio operator. He was a proud Marine.
In 1955, he married his wife of almost 64 years, Marlys Koop. They lived in Stickney and he learned the printing trade at the Stickney Argus Newspaper. In 1963 the family moved to Rapid City where he continued the printing trade for 30 years. He developed a love of photography and his camera was never far away from him.
He was a kind, polite and honest man, and was a great storyteller. He loved to make people laugh. He loved his church and the people in it, and sang in the church choir for 50 years.
Three sons, Scott, Todd, and Rick were born to them. Jim was a good Dad to his sons — coaching baseball, teaching them how to camp, hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, and respect the land.
The family did a lot of trail riding and camping. Jim and Marlys loved to travel, either with a camper, their motorcycles, or in their convertible, travelling to all 50 states. Many times were had with good friends. He loved fishing and camping in Pierre.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys; sons, Scott (Julie) of Fort Pierre, Todd (Terri), and Rick (Cassie), of Rapid City; brothers-in-law, Dave (Donna) Koop, and Duane Marx; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, and great-granddaughter.
A time of Fellowship will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the South Park United Church of Christ, 2201 3rd St.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the church.
A memorial has been established.
