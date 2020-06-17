Garness, Robert D.
RAPID CITY | Robert Dean "Bob" Garness, 88, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Fountain Springs Health Care.

Bob was born on Jan. 10, 1932, to Andy and Beatrice Garness. He grew up in Newell, moving to Spearfish in 1950. He graduated from Spearfish High School.

Bob married Mary Katherine McNeill on Oct. 18, 1951, in St. Onge. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Riley, KS, and Fort Sheridan, IL.

He worked at weekly newspapers in Spearfish, Gregory, Philip and Winner, moving to Rapid City in 1963 to work at the Rapid City Journal. He worked at Fenske Printing for 29 years, retiring in 1992.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and motorcycling. He enjoyed convertible traveling and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the Moose Lodge, and the American Legion.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy; three sons, Ken (Jane) Garness of Belle Fourche, Alan (Norma) Garness of Rapid City, and Randy Garness of Rapid City; two daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Atencio of Colorado Springs, CO, and Susan Kidd of Phoenix, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Wayne Garness of Covington, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, O.A. and Beatrice Garness; two brothers-in-law, Daniel McNeill and Anthony McNeill; sisters-in-law, Patricia Yanzick and Jackie Garness; and son-in-law, Gary Ball.

Private family services will be held on Thursday, June 18, at Kirk Funeral Home, with live-streaming available at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge.

A committal service, with military honors, will be held at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established by the family.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

