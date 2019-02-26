Try 1 month for 99¢

BOX ELDER | Bruce Allen Gay, 75, died Feb. 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on March 2, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

