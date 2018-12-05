RAPID CITY | Billie Dean Geiver has passed away at the age of 87, after a three-year fight with COPD.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp in Korea. Upon his return, he married Marilyn Moen. They then moved from their home in Sioux Falls to Rapid City in 1954, where they bought a new home and had four children. He worked and owned Plumdone Company until he retired. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and had many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; son, Terry; daughters, Candyce, and Cathy Fox; his parents; grandson, Cameron; son-in-law, Roy Clanton; a sister; and a brother. He is survived by his daughter, Christy Clanton; granddaughters, Carmen, Teresa, Dawn and Miranda; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; two sisters; and a brother.
No services are planned.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is hosting his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
