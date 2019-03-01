RAPID CITY | William Denny Gemeny, 72, passed away on Feb. 27, 2019.
Denny Gemeny was born in 1946 to June White and Bill Gemeny in East New Market, Maryland, a town of 350. He always had an entrepreneurial spirit, beginning with delivering papers, cutting grass, and helping his dad in the cold storage warehouse. Denny went on to become the captain of his high school football, basketball, and baseball teams, as well as president of the student council and prom king. He received a degree in economics from Randolph Macon University in Georgia.
Denny dabbled in politics, working under Rogers Morton as a congressional staffer and earned the nickname “Flash.” Following his stint in Washington, he went on to officer candidate school, which led him to Ellsworth Air Force Base as a missile-launch officer. Shortly after arriving in Rapid City, Denny met the love of his life, Marsha, and they married in 1972. Over the years they built many businesses together, including Marsha’s toy store “The Whistle Stop," Rapid Motors, and finally Rushmore Honda. Denny and Marsha adopted their daughter, Morgan, in 1986 and happily caravanned together across the country to countless sporting events.
Denny was a life-long lover of baseball, but spent his last few winters in Sarasota, Florida, spending time with his brother, Steve, and catching the Orioles' spring training games. He was a lover of finer things in life, but most importantly his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a son, Zackary; and wife, Marsha.
He is survived by his daughter, Morgan (Jillian) and brother, Steve (Linda).
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Saturday, March 2, at Kirk Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dahl Fine Arts Center on behalf of the Gemeny family.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
