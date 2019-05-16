{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Harry Frank Gerbracht, 98, died May 13, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 21, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

