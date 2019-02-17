Try 1 month for 99¢
Jim Gillett

RAPID CITY | James E. “Jim” Gillett, 87, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Rapid City surrounded by his family.

Jim was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Hot Springs to Everett and Hazel (Armstrong) Gillett. Everett moved the family to Rapid City after returning from WWII. Jim graduated from Rapid City High School and briefly attended South Dakota State University on a football scholarship. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served onboard the USS Everglades during the Korean War.

While in the Navy he met Janet Grunwald from Moline, IL, and after being honorably discharged, they were united in marriage in 1955. The couple moved to Rapid City where Jim was employed by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Jim worked for the phone company for 38 years. Jim was very active in Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling with Janet, and socializing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet Gillett, of Rapid City; two sons, Todd (Sheryl) Gillett of Rapid City and Mark (Dot) Gillett of Sheridan, WY; a daughter, Suzi Rietz of Billings, MT; a sister, Geneva (Gary) Edwards of Mountain Home, AR; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, David Rietz.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Burial, with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and VFW Post 1273, will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.

