RAPID CITY | James E. "Jim" Gillett, 87, died Feb. 12, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 18, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

