BELLE FOURCHE | Dale Lex Gillette, 88, died Aug. 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 19, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

A Ceremonial Tribute will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

