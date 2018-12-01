Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Robert Lee Ginter, 89, died Nov. 29, 2018.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery, with visitation beginning at noon at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

