{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | John F. “Skeeter” Glaze, 66, died April 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. on April 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home prior to a procession to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis for 11 a.m. services.

Celebrate
the life of: Glaze, John 'Skeeter'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments