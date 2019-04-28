{{featured_button_text}}
John Glaze

HOT SPRINGS | John F. “Skeeter” Glaze, 66, went to be with the Lord and his Grandpa on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

He was born in Rapid City to Jack and Beverly (Paulson) Glaze on October 9, 1952.

John graduated high school in 1972 from Mount Judea (AR) High School. After that he joined the United States Army and after being honorably discharged, John traveled extensively with work in construction. Due to health reasons, John settled down in Hot Springs to be close with his family, the Black Hills, and fishing.

John is survived by his daughter, Jamie Aman Glaze and granddaughter, Jailyn Aman, Spokane, WA; his mother, Beverly Odle Anderson, Hill City; three brothers, Terry, Mike and Jim; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Friends may gather at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home for a time of fellowship prior to a procession to Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis for graveside services, with military honors, at 11 a.m.

Friends may sign his online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

