RAPID CITY | Walter Richard Glazewski departed this life on Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born March 1, 1929, in Hyde Park, MA, to Joseph and Teofila Glazewski.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings, Jessie, John and Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Mary “Molly” Glazewski; his three children, Scott, Krista and Sheryl; three grandchildren, Jacob, Hailey and North; his sister, Irene; five nephews; and a niece.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Unity of the Black Hills or Feeding South Dakota.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
