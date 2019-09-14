{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Walter R. Glazewski, 90, died Sept. 11, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24, at Kirk Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Walter Glazewski, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 24
Memorial Service
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
2:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers for Walter's Memorial Service
Guaranteed delivery before Walter's Memorial Service begins.
Load comments