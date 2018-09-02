Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | William B. "Bill" Glover, 92, died Aug. 12, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Lead. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

