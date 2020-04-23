Goff, Donald C.
Goff, Donald C.

RAPID CITY | Donald C. Goff, 85, died April 20, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

