SELBY | Scott Goldade, 55, died April 18, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. CDT today at St. John Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at noon MDT on April 26, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge 

Celebrate
the life of: Goldade, Scott
