Good, Courtney L.

RAPID CITY | Courtney Lee Good departed this world too early...July 6, 2020. To know him would bring a smile to your face and ignite a memory in your heart. He will be missed unbelievably by all of his family and endless friends.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
Courtney was born Oct. 17, 1971 in Rapid City to Ronnie and Sorine Good. He was full of energy and life. From a young age, Courtney enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, a passion and skill he later shared with his sons, David and Charlie. Many may not know, but Courtney also had endless talents such as sewing, cooking and baking, and was a grilling and smoke master. Sharing his spoils was a joy. He loved a good game feed.
In 1990, Courtney graduated from Rapid City Central High School and later joined the United States Navy, serving during the Gulf and Persian Wars on the USS Shenandoah. He enjoyed short leaves on the beach with his sister, Shelle. After the Navy, Courtney earned his Associates of Science specializing in Business Administration from Western Dakota Vocational Institute. He made many new lifelong friends working collections during his employment at Conseco and the last 17 years at Black Hills Federal Credit Union.
Courtney gave his heart to his wife, Katie, on May 12, 2001. Together they raised three beautiful children, Kasandra, David, and Charlie. Courtney was a loving and dedicated family man. He enjoyed taking his family camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and fishing across the beautiful Black Hills. He taught them to enjoy the quiet moments and to live in the moment. As the children grew, he and Katie found time to vacation and ride their Harley across Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. He was a proud PaPa to granddaughter Astrella and enjoyed making her giggle. You would often find him amongst friends sharing stories and laughing. There isn’t a thing he wouldn’t do for someone he loved, and he loved everyone with all his heart.
He volunteered his time and talents with his friends at the local Fraternal Order of Eagles 3555. Whether he was helping his wife plan an event or helping the guys with chores, he was always willing to lend a hand in any capacity. Courtney was also a member of Rushmore A.B.A.T.E. and the newly formed Eagle Riders. He loved the smell of the pine and the wind in his hair. All these are passions many of you share with him.
“A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” Proverbs 17:17
Courtney is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Sorine Good; family, Katie Good, Kasandra and granddaughter Astrella Bernot, and David Bernot, Charlie Good; sister, Shelle (Mark) Ford; nieces, Chandler and Spencer Ford, and Annabelle Moseman; as well as many friends and extended family. Courtney was preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Delores Good and Rex and Lois Spry; uncles, Albert Jr., Charles, Victor and Doug Good; aunt, Elizabeth Good; and uncle Jerry and aunt Ann Spry.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” Matthew 11:28-29
This day we lay his body to rest, but he lives in our hearts and with the Lord in heaven.
Visitation was held July 9, at Kirk Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services were held on July 10, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures (http://sdyouthhunt.com/) in Courtney's name.
