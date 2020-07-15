Good, Courtney L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Courtney Lee Good departed this world too early...July 6, 2020. To know him would bring a smile to your face and ignite a memory in your heart. He will be missed unbelievably by all of his family and endless friends.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

Courtney was born Oct. 17, 1971 in Rapid City to Ronnie and Sorine Good. He was full of energy and life. From a young age, Courtney enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, a passion and skill he later shared with his sons, David and Charlie. Many may not know, but Courtney also had endless talents such as sewing, cooking and baking, and was a grilling and smoke master. Sharing his spoils was a joy. He loved a good game feed.

In 1990, Courtney graduated from Rapid City Central High School and later joined the United States Navy, serving during the Gulf and Persian Wars on the USS Shenandoah. He enjoyed short leaves on the beach with his sister, Shelle. After the Navy, Courtney earned his Associates of Science specializing in Business Administration from Western Dakota Vocational Institute. He made many new lifelong friends working collections during his employment at Conseco and the last 17 years at Black Hills Federal Credit Union.