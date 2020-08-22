Good, Courtney L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Courtney Lee Good passed from this world on July 6, 2020.

Courtney was born Oct. 17, 1971, in Rapid City to Ronnie and Sorine Good. He was full of life and energy from a young age. Driving the Kitty Cat snowmobile at two and mini bike at three. Living in Rapid Valley most of his life, he was one of the "Valley Boys," and played baseball with Harney Little League. Growing up, Courtney loved to spend time with his sister, Shelle, even teaching her to drive although he was younger.

Courtney graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1990, and in April 1991, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. After boot camp he spent the rest of his enlistment aboard the USS Shenandoah in the Mediterranean enjoying going ashore many times in Spain, Italy and France. He really took a liking to their culture!

After his naval experiences he worked at the Homestake Open Cut Gold Mine and then earned his Business Administration degree at Western Dakota Institute. Then went on to Conseco Financial Services before moving on to Black Hills Federal Credit Union, where he was in the Collections Dept. for the last 17 years working alongside some great co-workers and lifelong friends.