Good, Courtney L.

RAPID CITY | Courtney Lee Good passed from this world on July 6, 2020.
Courtney was born Oct. 17, 1971, in Rapid City to Ronnie and Sorine Good. He was full of life and energy from a young age. Driving the Kitty Cat snowmobile at two and mini bike at three. Living in Rapid Valley most of his life, he was one of the "Valley Boys," and played baseball with Harney Little League. Growing up, Courtney loved to spend time with his sister, Shelle, even teaching her to drive although he was younger.
Courtney graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1990, and in April 1991, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country. After boot camp he spent the rest of his enlistment aboard the USS Shenandoah in the Mediterranean enjoying going ashore many times in Spain, Italy and France. He really took a liking to their culture!
After his naval experiences he worked at the Homestake Open Cut Gold Mine and then earned his Business Administration degree at Western Dakota Institute. Then went on to Conseco Financial Services before moving on to Black Hills Federal Credit Union, where he was in the Collections Dept. for the last 17 years working alongside some great co-workers and lifelong friends.
Courtney married Kristina Bernot on May 12, 2001. Together they raised three children: their son, Charles, and Katie's two children, Kasi Bernot and David Bernot (who he was very proud of for achieving so many goals as a young man with a bright future ahead.)
To know him would bring a smile to your face and a memory in your heart. Some of his favorite times were had when he could spend time with his aunts, uncles and cousins in RC, or eastern South Dakota. He would vacation to Florida to spend time with his sister, Shelle and Mark and his beautiful nieces, Chandler and Spencer. Time at the beaches was great fun!
He loved the outdoors and the sounds of nature. Courtney enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad from age three to last fall's pheasant hunt. A passion he passed on to friends over the years. Though he is not physically with us, he will always be there for the hunt.
Courtney is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Sorine Good; sister, Shelle (Mark) Ford and nieces, Chandler and Spencer; son, Charles; stepchildren, Kasi and David; as well as many friends and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Dolores Good and Rex and Lois Spry; uncles Albert Good Jr., Charles Good, Victor Good, and Douglas Good; aunt Elizabeth Good; uncle Jerry Spry; and aunt Ann Spry.
Courtney will be remembered for his bright smile, big hugs and caring for his family and friends. He is resting in peace at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
