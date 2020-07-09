Good, Courtney L.
Good, Courtney L.

RAPID CITY | Courtney Lee Good, 48, died July 6, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will live stream at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Kirk Funeral Home’s website. Following the service (approximately 2 p.m.), all are welcome for fellowship and sharing of memories at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1410 Centre St.

