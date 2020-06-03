Goodhope, Dr. Robert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Dr. Robert Chris Goodhope, 70, died on June 2, 2020 at the Big Bend Hospice House Tallahassee surrounded by loving family.

He was born April 26, 1950, the second child of Robert and Roberta (Lange) Goodhope in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Centerville, SD, in 1968 and went on to get a BA in English and an MD degree at the University of South Dakota in 1978, adding an MBA degree in 1988. He completed a residency through the Sioux Falls VA and in 1981 began his career at the Fort Meade VA, eventually becoming Chief of Medicine. He greatly enjoyed teaching and mentoring medical students and has established scholarships for USD medical students. In 1994 he moved to Tallahassee to become Chief Medical Officer at a VA clinic. In 2004, he served as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Medical Corps in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He was an avid reader, outdoorsman, wood splitter and stacker, and lover of numerous animals that graced his house over the years. After retirement from the VA in 2011, he practiced the art of blacksmithing at his self-built “Time-Warp Forge.” He spent joyful days shaping metal into useful items for those he loved.