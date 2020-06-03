Goodhope, Dr. Robert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Dr. Robert Chris Goodhope, 70, died on June 2, 2020 at the Big Bend Hospice House Tallahassee surrounded by loving family.
He was born April 26, 1950, the second child of Robert and Roberta (Lange) Goodhope in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Centerville, SD, in 1968 and went on to get a BA in English and an MD degree at the University of South Dakota in 1978, adding an MBA degree in 1988. He completed a residency through the Sioux Falls VA and in 1981 began his career at the Fort Meade VA, eventually becoming Chief of Medicine. He greatly enjoyed teaching and mentoring medical students and has established scholarships for USD medical students. In 1994 he moved to Tallahassee to become Chief Medical Officer at a VA clinic. In 2004, he served as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Medical Corps in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He was an avid reader, outdoorsman, wood splitter and stacker, and lover of numerous animals that graced his house over the years. After retirement from the VA in 2011, he practiced the art of blacksmithing at his self-built “Time-Warp Forge.” He spent joyful days shaping metal into useful items for those he loved.
Grateful to have shared his life are his current wife, Suzi of Havana, FL; his children, Dr. Michael C. Goodhope (Lynette) and granddaughters Kennedy and Gillian of Rapid City, Angela M. (Chris Orman) and granddaughter Auralia (Mason Entingh) and grandson Forrest of Juneau, AK, Cinda R. (Tim Cuthbertson), Los Angeles, CA, and Dr. Nicholas R. Goodhope, Boston, MA; stepson, Sandy (Sky), Florida; his father, Robert M. Goodhope; siblings and in-laws include three sisters, Roberta “Bunny” Nelson (Richard), Robin Mofle (Doug), Rebecca Johnson (Kevin), one brother, Randy (Philip); as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta (Lange) Goodhope in 2010.
A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the USD School of Medicine or the charity of your choice.
