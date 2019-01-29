Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Richard Owen Gorman, 67, died Jan. 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. with 7 p.m. vigil services on Feb. 4 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

