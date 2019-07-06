{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Gossard

RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Gossard, 87, passed away June 27, 2019 in Rapid City.

Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and upon returning home married his wife, Donna, in 1954. They were married 54 years and had one child, Gary Gossard. Bob worked for the SD Cement Plant for 44 years before retiring.

Bob is survived by his son, Gary (Terri) Gossard; grandson, Travis (Jessica) Gossard; granddaughter, Dr. Brandi Gossard; brother, Lynn (Phyllis) Gossard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, and brother, Donald.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a luncheon to follow at American Legion Post 22. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Gossard, Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments