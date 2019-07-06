RAPID CITY | Robert "Bob" Gossard, 87, passed away June 27, 2019 in Rapid City.
Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and upon returning home married his wife, Donna, in 1954. They were married 54 years and had one child, Gary Gossard. Bob worked for the SD Cement Plant for 44 years before retiring.
Bob is survived by his son, Gary (Terri) Gossard; grandson, Travis (Jessica) Gossard; granddaughter, Dr. Brandi Gossard; brother, Lynn (Phyllis) Gossard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, and brother, Donald.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a luncheon to follow at American Legion Post 22. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
