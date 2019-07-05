{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” Gossard, 87, died June 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 8, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Gossard, Robert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments