Try 1 month for 99¢

BLACK HAWK | Lenn Howard Gravatt, 70, died Jan. 15, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Gravatt, Lenn H.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments