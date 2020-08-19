Gray, Earl

Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Crook County Central Office Gymnasium (Old Elementary School) on Friday, Aug. 21, with a reception and reminiscences to follow at the courthouse basement. Burial with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle, WY.