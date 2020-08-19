You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gray, Earl
0 entries

Gray, Earl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUNDANCE, Wyo. | Earl Gray, 91, died Aug. 13, 2020.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Crook County Central Office Gymnasium (Old Elementary School) on Friday, Aug. 21, with a reception and reminiscences to follow at the courthouse basement. Burial with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle, WY.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News