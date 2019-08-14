{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Georgia Ann Green, 70, died Aug. 9, 2019.

She served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Wake services begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15, at the Crazy Horse School in Wanblee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, at the school. Burial will be at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Wanblee.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

