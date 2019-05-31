{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | James Dean Green, 88, died May 26, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on June 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

