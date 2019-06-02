“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.”
BELLE FOURCHE | James Dean Green, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Sturgis Veterans Administration Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
Jim was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Egan, SD, to Rich and Foy Green. As a young child, he lived in Rapid City until 1943, when his family moved to Belle Fourche. Jim attended Belle Fourche School system until 1950 when he graduated high school. After high school he enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1950 to 1952. Upon returning to Belle Fourche, Jim married the love of his life, Rose Marie Burckhard, on Oct. 10, 1952. From this union two daughters were born, Kathy and SanDee.
In 1952, Jim and his father started a partnership at Greens Alignment Shop until 1969, when Rich passed away. Jim was the owner/operator at that time, until 1990 when he sold the business to Cal Meyers. Jim started work at the Belle Fourche School district in the lunch program, where he delivered the school lunches.
Jim loved being a family man. He enjoyed taking his oldest daughter Kathy up in his plane or water skiing. His youngest, SanDee, was his tomboy. He enjoyed having her as his hunting/fishing buddy. Jim enjoyed camping, boating, snowmobiling and anything that required him to be outdoors.
In 1986, he became a grandfather to his first grandchild, Dally, and again in 1988 to his granddaughter, KayLee. Jim enjoyed taking his grandkids on adventures or driving around town to “see if they rolled the roads up yet” as he like to refer to it.
Jim was a member of American Legion, The Masons, Shiners Club, and 25 years at the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rose of Belle Fourche; daughters, Kathy Caulkins of Roseville, CA, and SanDee (Don) Foster of Rapid City; grandchildren, Dally Foster and KayLee Pearson of Rapid City; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Trinity, and Gunnar; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rich and Foy Green; brother, Bill Green; and sister, Mauvee Moore.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with military honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Dept. or Shriners Hospital for Children.
An online guestbook and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
