SPEARFISH | On Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, Dwayne Q. Gregory, loving husband, passed away at the age of 64, peacefully at home, from pancreatic cancer.
Dwayne was born on July 13, 1954, in Aurora, IL. He served several years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had several businesses he ran through the years. He also drove a big rig until he retired.
He married the love of his life, Marilyn, on Dec. 12, 1988. Dwayne had a passion for riding his motorcycle with his wife, in a group or just by himself. He loved the freedom of riding.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sister, Cathy; his brother-in-law, David; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to any cancer center supporting research for a cure of pancreatic cancer.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
