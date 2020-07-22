Greiner, Rev. Emil 'Moe'

RAPID CITY | Rev. Emil “Moe” Greiner, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Moe was born on April 23, 1940 in Sioux City, IA to Emil and Olga (Olesen) Greiner. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1958. Moe went onto attend Morningside College in Sioux City from 1958-1962 and obtained his BA. He furthered his education at Luther Theological Seminary from 1963 to 1967, obtaining a BA and a Master of Divinity.
In 1959, Moe married Amber Jane Hauge.
Moe’s ordination was at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City in 1967. His first call as a Pastor was at Fairdale, ND from 1967-1971. He went on to serve other churches in SD from 1971-1994.
In 1994, he married Marilyn Binfet. In August of 1994, Moe became the Chaplain at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO until 2000. He also served as the Chaplain at the Black Hills VA Health Care System, Ft. Meade, SD from 2000-2006, after which he retired. After his retirement, he went on to provide pulpit supply at various churches in SD, which included Good Samaritan Echo Ridge Retirement Center. During his career, Rev. Moe earned several awards.
Moe served in the SD Army National Guard serving as a Chaplain and obtained the rank of Lt. Col. From 1972-1993. In 1991, he was activated to the Persian Gulf War as a Chaplain and was awarded the Bronze Star.
His longtime hobby was doing magic, especially Gospel magic. Everyone loved watching his programs, especially the children at church doing Gospel magic for the children’s sermon. He loved that hobby and did a great number of programs throughout his ministry.
Moe was a member of the Shrine Club where he helped drive children and parents to the Shrine Hospital for children in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW Post 1273 and American Legion. He was a faithful member of South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City.
Rev. Moe loved life and his priority was his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Canyon Lutheran Church or the Shrine Hospital for children in Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three daughters, Susan (Butch) Grant, Dallas, TX, Janet (Corey) Brubakken and Emily (Todd) Hagen of Rapid City, SD; two stepdaughters, Christina (Chris) Buresh of Omaha, NE and Kimberly (Robert) Hughes of Cleveland, TN; brother, Bill (Barb) Greiner; 17 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Rev. Greiner was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Amber Jane; brother, Ed Greiner; and an infant grandson, Casen Brubakken.
Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday.
Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Baesler officiating with a public live-stream service on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Those that will be attending the service are encouraged to wear masks. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, with Military Honors provided by VFW Post 1273. Taps will be played by Susan Grant, Moe’s daughter.
Family and friends may sign Moe’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.