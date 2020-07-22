Greiner, Rev. Emil 'Moe'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rev. Emil “Moe” Greiner, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Moe was born on April 23, 1940 in Sioux City, IA to Emil and Olga (Olesen) Greiner. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1958. Moe went onto attend Morningside College in Sioux City from 1958-1962 and obtained his BA. He furthered his education at Luther Theological Seminary from 1963 to 1967, obtaining a BA and a Master of Divinity.

In 1959, Moe married Amber Jane Hauge.

Moe’s ordination was at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City in 1967. His first call as a Pastor was at Fairdale, ND from 1967-1971. He went on to serve other churches in SD from 1971-1994.

In 1994, he married Marilyn Binfet. In August of 1994, Moe became the Chaplain at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO until 2000. He also served as the Chaplain at the Black Hills VA Health Care System, Ft. Meade, SD from 2000-2006, after which he retired. After his retirement, he went on to provide pulpit supply at various churches in SD, which included Good Samaritan Echo Ridge Retirement Center. During his career, Rev. Moe earned several awards.