WALL | William “Bill” Greiner, 68, died Aug, 20, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24, at the Wall United Methodist Church.

A private burial will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

