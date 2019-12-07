{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Raymond Joseph Grosek, 93, died Dec. 3, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A Celebration of Life to follow at noon at the Deadwood VFW.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Grosek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments