BELLE FOURCHE | Raymond Joseph Grosek, 93, formerly of Lead, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Ray was born March 18, 1926, to Frank and Jeannette (Swant) Grosek in Rusk Township, SD. He grew up working on the family farm where they used horses for doing all of their crop production. He completed two years of secondary education at the Catholic Sisters School. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater as a baker on the Biloxi light cruiser.
Ray married Ann Gonsoir on June 11, 1945. In 1954, Ray and Ann moved their family to Lead, where Ray started employment with Homestake Mining Company. He worked as a hard rock miner (with the nickname Mile-Away) for 32 years, retiring in 1986. Ray and Ann raised six children in Lead: Jim Grosek, Lead; David (Terri) Grosek, Westminster, CO; Sally (Bill) Mason, Belle Fourche; Gerald (Sandra) Grosek, Lead; Janet Ruleaux, Sheridan, WY; and Rick (Michelle) Grosek, Sturgis.
After retirement Ray stayed busy caring for his horses at Two Bit; honing his woodworking skills to make furniture, keepsake chests, and miniature wagons, etc.; helping construct displays at Black Hills Mining Museum; and playing the machines in Deadwood with Ann.
Ray spent his final years living at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Spearfish with Ann. Ray’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Edgewood Vista for their loving care as well as the staff at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche for care over the past couple weeks.
Ray is survived by six children, 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Preceding him in death were infant son, Robert; granddaughter, Jenny; and wife, Ann.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Graveside services, with Military Honors, will be at 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established in Ray’s name to benefit Black Hills Mining Museum in Lead.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
