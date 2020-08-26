Grow, David H.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David Harrison Grow, 83, passed away Aug. 23, 2020 on his 62nd wedding anniversary at his home in Rapid City surrounded by his wife and family.

Dave was born April 24. 1937 in Rapid City, the eldest child of four to Richard and Doris Grow. Dave graduated high school in Iowa Falls and went on to attend South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, receiving a Master’s in Electrical Engineering. He married Janice Whitaker in Rapid City in 1958. He served a brief period in the Army before going on to work for GE in Idaho Falls and Minneapolis.

Dave loved the Black Hills of SD. In 1961, they returned to Rapid City to manage Whitaker and Mattson, a HVAC and sheet metal shop. The business was sold in 1991 to begin a full-time career teaching Electrical Engineering courses at SDSM&T. Dave retired from teaching in 2002.

Dave’s passions were sports, restoring and touring historic cars, fishing, and hunting in the beautiful Black Hills. He was active in the Historical Auto Club of the BH and enjoyed supporting Little League and Pony Baseball.