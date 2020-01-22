Gruber, Pius B.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | Pius Bernard Gruber, 78, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Doylestown hospital, from cancer.

Pius was born on May 20, 1941, in Elsass, Ukraine (USSR) to Pius and Leonida (Klein) Gruber. Following WWII he was in West Germany. Thanks to the help of American relatives, his family was able to come to America on March 4, 1952.

He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960. He then joined the US Navy and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He married Miriam Lorraine Astle on May 15, 1965. They proudly became citizens on Sept. 21, 1971. They have two children and a grandson. Pius was a CPA in Delaware and the Bucks County, PA, area for over 50 years.

He enjoyed working with wood and helping people with their financial problems. He loved spending time with his grandson and especially being the sponsor at Hayden’s confirmation.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many relatives in Germany and the former USSR. Survivors include his wife; son, Brian (Missy) Gruber; daughter, Mary Szyszko; grandson, Hayden Szyszko; brother, Frank (Diane) Gruber; brother-in-law, Ron (Cyndy) Astle; and many relatives in Germany and Mexico.

As his body was cremated, memorial services were held Dec. 6, 2019, at the Washington Crossing VFW.