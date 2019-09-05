MESQUITE, Nev. | Gene Arnold Gruenig, 84, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Mesquite, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Platte, SD, to Ruben and Elizabeth Anne Mahaney Gruenig, and grew up in Platte.
After graduation from Platte High School in 1953, he entered the United States Navy, and while stationed at San Diego he married Glenda Thayer. They then moved to Rapid City, SD, where they raised their family. On April 7, 1983 he married Marilyn Ruth Hanson (Weaver) in Las Vegas, NV.
Gene enjoyed a career driving trucks across our great nation, including Alaska. He lived in Billings, MT, for 34 years and was proud to be honored by Raymond Corcoran Trucking for 20 years of dedicated work at their company. Gene retired and moved to Mesquite five years ago where he loved getting daily exercise walking his little dog, Sammi, and the social contact they had at the dog park. Gene was an avid sports fan and loved football and baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; one son and two daughters: Keith (Sandra), Kim Guerra, and Kelene Zamora, all of Rapid City; one stepson and two stepdaughters: Bart (Carol) Weaver and Debbie (Link) Thompson of Gordon, NE, and Shelley Weaver of Sturgis, SD. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Myrna (Frank) Johnson of Bovey, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kelly; two brothers; and son-in-law, Mario Guerra.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. PDT on Friday, Sept. 6, at Virgin Valley Mortuary, 320 E. Old Mill Road, in Mesquite.
A Celebration of Life for Gene will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at TREA, 1981 Centre St., in Rapid City, with a special tribute at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at a later date at the Gordon (NE) Cemetery.
