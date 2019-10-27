{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Frank A. Gutierrez Jr., 51, died Oct. 25, 2019.

He served in the SD Army National Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

