RAPID CITY | Dr. Charles Bentley Gwinn, 89, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, after a stroke, at home with family and friends at his bedside.
Chuck or Charlie — he cheerfully answered to either — was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Detroit, MI, to Alexander Bentley and Elizabeth Thomas Gwinn. He grew up in Hastings, MI, where his father had a medical/surgical/obstetric practice. He remembered a small-town, middle-class boyhood: nickle cherry cokes at Reed’s Drug, movies every Saturday, and summers at Gunn Lake.
At Hastings High School, Chuck met Norma Lee Jaksec, whom he would marry in 1950. He graduated first in his class and went on to Albion College and then the University of Michigan undergraduate. He earned his MD degree from the University of Michigan in 1954. His general surgery residency in Akron, OH, was interrupted by an invitation from the U.S. Navy to take care of sailors on an aircraft carrier in the Western Pacific for two years.
In 1961, Chuck moved the family to Rapid City. He practiced surgery at St. John’s and Bennett Clarkson hospitals in Rapid City and around the Northern Hills for 24 years. He joined the Veterans Administration as a staff surgeon in 1985 and worked at Fort Meade and Hot Springs until retiring in 2000. Coworkers and students remember him as a patient teacher who never tired of answering “why” questions.
He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, serving as president of the South Dakota chapter and on the national board of governors. He was an active member of the Rapid City and Black Hills medical societies. He served on the faculty of the University of South Dakota as a clinical assistant professor of surgery. He was the longtime health officer for the Black Hills Council of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver award for service.
The study and practice of medicine was Chuck’s lifelong passion, but first in his heart were his wife and eight children. Norma was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life and they were married for 64 years. He cared for her with unflagging devotion in her last years with Alzheimer’s disease.
He loved history and was a member of the Black Hills Corral of The Westerners. He was a huge fan of Post 22 baseball, “Way to Go Joe” who in retirement could finally attend almost every home game. He was a lifelong lover of opera and other performing arts, and he and Norma were enthusiastic supporters of music and theater in the Black Hills.
Chuck was a firm believer in physical fitness and loved walking. He was a regular at the Rapid City YMCA until a year before his death.
His interests were eclectic: he filled dozens of notebooks with clippings and commentary on medicine, politics, religion, sports, or whatever caught his attention. Chuck recovered well from a stroke in 2014, but in the past year was slowed by a broken elbow and the advance of time. He had a stroke the day after Christmas. To the very end, his positivity and cheerfulness were a light and blessing to all who knew him.
He is survived by six sons and daughters: David (Gina Nania) of Rapid City; Julia Gwinn (Robert Rippley) of Littleton, CO; Robert (Cathy Ke) of Hilo, HI; Tom (Robin) of Tempe, AZ; Stephen (Stephanie) of Norco, CA; and Barbara Gwinn-Edwards (Craig Edwards) of Corona, CA. Also, a grandson, Chris Gwinn of Interlochen, MI; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ken Edwards of Prescott, AZ; and sister-in-law, Nancy Gwinn of Ocklawaha, FL. He will also be missed by a very special family friend, Libbie Pavich.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Norma, in 2014; son, Bruce, in 2006; son, John, in 2009; sister, Evelyn Edwards; and brother, Ralph Gwinn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a Black Hills charity or organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
