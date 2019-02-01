Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Ralph Louis Hadley, 75, died Jan. 27, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5, at The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA). Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

